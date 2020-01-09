The Scene

Thursday, January 9, 2020

World Record-breaking guitarist to live score a screening of 'Nosferatu' at Hamtramck's Planet Ant

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 6:00 AM

Enough with the talking, already! Maybe 2020 is the year we all take a moment to embrace the simple act of watching and listening, instead of, you know, yammering on and on to your coworker about how your boyfriend hasn’t proposed to you yet. (Shut up, Karen.)

Anyway, Planet Ant knows what’s up and is hosting a screening of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Following its release, Stoker’s estate sued the filmmakers and landed a court ruling to destroy all copies of Nosferatu. But several copies survived, which is how we’re able to enjoy this truly goth cinematic masterpiece. Assisting in upping the film’s dark vibe is musician David DiDonato, who is best known for having performed the world’s longest guitar solo in 2012. Here, DiDonato will provide a live original score to accompany the screening.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and screening begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Planet Ant; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $10-$12 and grant entry to Ghost Light and the Independent Comedy Club.



Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Nosferatu with live scoring @ Planet Ant Theatre

    • Sat., Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12

