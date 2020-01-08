The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Scene

Baby, don't hurt former 'SNL' star Chris Kattan — he'll be performing at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 10:26 AM

KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Mango, Mr. Peepers, and Gay Hitler. No, this isn’t a list of Democratic stragglers vying for the 2020 presidential nomination. It’s just a few of the many characters played by Chris Kattan during his eight years on Saturday Night Live. Last year found the 49-year-old actor and one half of the unforgettable Roxbury-dwelling clubbing duo the Butabi Brothers dishing on his time on SNL in his debut memoir, Baby, Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars From Saturday Night Live. In the book, Kattan reflects on his childhood, time spent performing in sketch and improv troupes, and a spinal cord injury Kattan claims he suffered during a sketch on SNL, which may have affected his Cha-Cha on Dancing With the Stars in 2017 when he was eliminated, like, immediately after delivering a Night at the Roxbury-themed performance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and performance begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle; 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; 248-542-9900; comedycastle.com. Tickets are $22.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Chris Kattan @ Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle

    • Sun., Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. $22
    • Buy Tickets

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Jan. 8-14) Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan. 1-7) Read More

  3. ‘1917’ is last year’s best film Read More

  4. Remembering the extraordinary lives of mostly ordinary folks (and two cats) who died in 2019 Read More

  5. Obama’s Netflix doc ‘American Factory’ looks at Chinese-owned Rust Belt factory Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...