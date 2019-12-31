Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will get the sing-along treatment at the Michigan Theater

OK, so last year’s Academy Award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody may not be one of our favorites (we prefer Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There or Gary Busey in The Buddy Holly Story), but what the film managed to do was pretty remarkable. Not only is it the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, but it marked a resurgence for the Queen catalog, launching 16 of the band’s 50 songs to Billboard’s Hot Rock chart, proving both that rock ’n’ roll in 2018 sucked and that Freddy Mercury and Queen are the real champions.