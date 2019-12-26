The Scene

King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer, heads to Detroit's Sound Board

click to enlarge DFREE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • DFree / Shutterstock.com

Before Tyler the Creator or Chance the Rapper, there was Cedric the Entertainer — one of The Original Kings of Comedy.

Actor, voice actor, game show host, and comedian Cedric the Entertainer has been telling it like it is since he first appeared as the host of ComicView on BET in 1993. When he’s not teaming up with funny friends Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, and Steve Harvey, he’s musing on hypothetical Black NASCAR sponsors. “No, our cars are not sponsored by, you know, Home Depot and Verizon. Our cars get sponsored by Lionel’s Check Cash, Lisa’s House of Nails, and Fade to Black Barbershop,” he joked during a 2018 HBO special. Don’t forget about Black horse racing and Black jockeys’ horse names: “Oh, No You Didn’t,” “Shut My Screen Door,” “Oh, Hell Naw,” and “Wish a Motherfucker Would!” A testament to Cedric’s brand of comedy, the 55-year-old recently spoke at the funeral of John Witherspoon — the late Michigan-born actor known for his role as Pops in the Friday franchise, and for co-starring in 1998’s Ride, which marked Cedric’s first feature film — and had funeral-goers laughing, crying, and crying from laughing.

Performance begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Sound Board; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $75+.




