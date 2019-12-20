'The Hip-Hop Nutcracker' turns tradition on its head at Detroit's Masonic Temple

For many, The Nutcracker, the 1892 ballet production set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, conjures imagery of pristine ballerinas and elaborate costumes — pretty much whatever the opposite of break dancing is. Entering its sixth year is the Hip-hop Nutcracker, a community-centric remix of the holiday classic that turns Maria-Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and a gang of mice on their heads. Though the plot and score stay true to the original production, The Hip-hop Nutcracker sets the story in vibrant contemporary New York City, featuring a cast of high-energy dancers, DJs, a violinist, and hip-hop founding father MC Kurtis Blow, who will kick off the performance with a short set.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at the Cathedral Theatre within the Masonic Temple; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets are $35+.
