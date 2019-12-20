The Scene

Friday, December 20, 2019

'The Hip-Hop Nutcracker' turns tradition on its head at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:20 AM

  • Courtesy of The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

For many, The Nutcracker, the 1892 ballet production set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, conjures imagery of pristine ballerinas and elaborate costumes — pretty much whatever the opposite of break dancing is. Entering its sixth year is the Hip-hop Nutcracker, a community-centric remix of the holiday classic that turns Maria-Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and a gang of mice on their heads. Though the plot and score stay true to the original production, The Hip-hop Nutcracker sets the story in vibrant contemporary New York City, featuring a cast of high-energy dancers, DJs, a violinist, and hip-hop founding father MC Kurtis Blow, who will kick off the performance with a short set.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at the Cathedral Theatre within the Masonic Temple; 500 Temple Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7100; themasonic.com. Tickets are $35+.


