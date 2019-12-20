The Scene

Friday, December 20, 2019

Menorah in the D returns to Detroit's Campus Martius to kick off the Festival of Lights

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENT
  • Courtesy of event

For some cartoon-obsessed Millennial goys and girls — present company included — the story of Hanukkah was first learned through Nickelodeon’s Rugrats Hanukkah special, where the menorah was described as the “night light” for the Jewish people.

Well, now Detroit gets its own giant night light. Entering its ninth year as a local holiday tradition is Menorah in the D, where a 26-foot, one-of-a-kind, steel-and-glass menorah is erected in Campus Martius to commemorate the beginning of the Festival of Lights. The free event, hosted by the Shul of West Bloomfield, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and will offer live entertainment, face painting, fire dancers, balloon sculpting, a Kosher food truck, a Mitzvah station, Hanukkah gelt for children, and more. The menorah lighting begins at 5 p.m.

Event begins at 4:30 p.m., Menorah lighting begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Campus Martius; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; menorahinthed.com. The event is free and family-friendly.

