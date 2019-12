Menorah in the D returns to Detroit's Campus Martius to kick off the Festival of Lights

click to enlarge Courtesy of event

For some cartoon-obsessed Millennial goys and girls — present company included — the story of Hanukkah was first learned through Nickelodeon’s Rugrats Hanukkah special , where the menorah was described as the “night light” for the Jewish people.Well, now Detroit gets its own giant night light. Entering its ninth year as a local holiday tradition is Menorah in the D, where a 26-foot, one-of-a-kind, steel-and-glass menorah is erected in Campus Martius to commemorate the beginning of the Festival of Lights. The free event, hosted by the Shul of West Bloomfield, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and will offer live entertainment, face painting, fire dancers, balloon sculpting, a Kosher food truck, a Mitzvah station, Hanukkah gelt for children, and more. The menorah lighting begins at 5 p.m.