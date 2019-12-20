The Scene

Friday, December 20, 2019

The Scene

In bloom — flower whisperer Anthony Ward heads to Detroit's Armageddon Beach Party and Tangent Gallery

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:10 AM

COURTESY OF ANTHONY WARD
  • Courtesy of Anthony Ward

In recent years, millennials have been credited with killing off once-popular chain restaurants, the pet food industry, big dairy, and, in New York City, public sex. One thing they are keeping alive, however, is plants — as in those oh-so-Instagrammable houseplants, flowers, succulents, orchids, Bonsai trees, you name it. Worshiping at the altar of flora and fauna (and beautifying said altar) is Anthony Ward, author of Being With Flowers: Floral Art as a Spiritual Practice.

In his book, which offers guided meditations, creative exercises, and flower arranging tutorials, Ward suggests that connecting with flowers is a pathway to a more peaceful life. More than a silent practitioner, in recent years, Ward has expanded his work to performative demonstrations, which has led him to share international stages with the likes of Flying Lotus and Bobby McFerrin. Ward will appear at Armageddon Beach Party for a book reading and demonstration. He will make his performative Detroit debut later in the evening, however, at Tangent Gallery as part of FutureDream3 festival, featuring music by Tetra Music Project and Jena Irene Asciutto, as well as “botanical burlesque.”

Event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Armageddon Beach Party, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Admission is $7.




  • Staff Pick
    Anthony Ward book reading and demonstration @ Armageddon Beachparty Lounge

    • Sat., Dec. 21, 2 p.m. $7

