In bloom — flower whisperer Anthony Ward heads to Detroit's Armageddon Beach Party and Tangent Gallery

In his book, which offers guided meditations, creative exercises, and flower arranging tutorials, Ward suggests that connecting with flowers is a pathway to a more peaceful life. More than a silent practitioner, in recent years, Ward has expanded his work to performative demonstrations, which has led him to share international stages with the likes of Flying Lotus and Bobby McFerrin. Ward will appear at Armageddon Beach Party for a book reading and demonstration. He will make his performative Detroit debut later in the evening, however, at Tangent Gallery as part of FutureDream3 festival, featuring music by Tetra Music Project and Jena Irene Asciutto, as well as “botanical burlesque.”
Event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Armageddon Beach Party, 1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com. Admission is $7.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.