Thursday, December 19, 2019

Light stalking and entitled white men galore — 'Love Actually' gets midnight screenings in Royal Oak for Christmas

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Christmas octopus. - UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
  • Christmas octopus.

It’s been 16 years since the very British holiday rom-com Love Actually had us sobbing over unrequited love and swooning over daring declarations of obsession along with the very strategic placement of Joni Mitchell songs.

Well, suffice it to say, times have changed, and so has the lens through which we view this modern star-studded holiday classic, according to some folks. Well, to that we say: piss off, haters. To us, Love Actually is actually perfect — even if it is a bunch of rubbish. Sure, 99 percent of the film’s connective storylines revolve around white dudes (Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman) chasing women (Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Lúcia Moniz) despite disinterest or risk of an extramarital affair. (Who would cheat on Emma Thompson? Like, seriously.) Blindspots aside, Love Actually came to us in a newly post-9/11 world when the concept of love seemed like an accessory, not a necessity. Though we “hate uncle Jamie” and, yeah, we would also totally immediately forget our recently deceased wife for the promise of a date with Claudia Schiffer, love is all around, and we have Love Actually to thank for the holiday reminder.

Screenings begin at midnight on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Main Art Theatre; 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets are $7.




