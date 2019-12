Light stalking and entitled white men galore — 'Love Actually' gets midnight screenings in Royal Oak for Christmas

click to enlarge Universal Pictures

Christmas octopus.

It’s been 16 years since the very British holiday rom-comhad us sobbing over unrequited love and swooning over daring declarations of obsession along with the very strategic placement of Joni Mitchell songs Well, suffice it to say, times have changed, and so has the lens through which we view this modern star-studded holiday classic, according to some folks . Well, to that we say: piss off, haters. To us,is actually perfect — even if it is a bunch of rubbish. Sure, 99 percent of the film’s connective storylines revolve around white dudes ( Hugh Grant Alan Rickman ) chasing women ( Keira Knightley Lúcia Moniz ) despite disinterest or risk of an extramarital affair. (Who would cheat on Emma Thompson? Like,.) Blindspots aside,came to us in a newly post-9/11 world when the concept of love seemed like an accessory, not a necessity. Though we “hate uncle Jamie” and, yeah, we would also totally immediately forget our recently deceased wife for the promise of a date with Claudia Schiffer , loveall around, and we haveto thank for the holiday reminder.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.