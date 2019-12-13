Did you meet your true love using Metro Times' classified ads in the '80s and '90s? We want to know!

click to enlarge
In the 1990s... were you a young, single white female into "alternative music, crazy times, passionate about life or people" and just looking for a young, single white male who was into the same? Or an attractive Black male professional bodybuilder seeking a "full figured & queen sized" white female for a "discreet, meaningful relationship?" Or a single white male "with Viking good looks" who was "tired of playing detective to track down" a "black princess?" Or a bi-curious white female, "feminine, very attractive, late 20s," seeking "same for exciting new experience?" Or a bored 33-year-old married "handsome executive" just looking for a side piece?
If you were, then you might have posted a classified ad in Metro Times
.
Long before the era of dating apps, you could pay $6 to post a 15-word ad in MT
's classifieds section. And if you did, that means there's a chance Metro Times
could possibly have helped play matchmaker for a relationship that is still going strong. Hell, we could actually be responsible for new life.
Did you meet your partner through MT
? Did you at least have a memorable experience? Did we break up your marriage? We want to know! Our annual Lust Issue is coming up and we want to share your stories with our readers.
Email lust@metrotimes.com
to tell us all about it. (Though you'll have to help us track down your original classified ad in our archives to prove it's real.) We'll contact the most interesting people to interview them for our annual Lust Issue, on streets on Feb. 12. The best story will win a sexy prize package from one of our advertisers.
