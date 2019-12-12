The Scene

Thursday, December 12, 2019

The Scene

Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane with the return of Cirque Dreams Holidaze to Detroit's Fox Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge IAN IBBETSON
  • Ian Ibbetson

If there were ever a time to get freaky, it’s the holidays. Spinning, flipping, dashing, and dancing through Detroit, once again, is Cirque Dreams Holidaze — part musical theater, part Vegas-drenched acid trip, where visions of sugarplums dance in proximity to your head. The performance hosts 20 acts, with dozens of performers donning more than 300 dazzling costumes (the oversized gingerbread people are particularly… stirring) and a slew of original holiday songs and a bunch of familiar ones, too. A multimillion-dollar production with never-before-seen performances features elaborate sets and displays and lots of mind-melting acrobatics.

Performances take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2 & 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and 1 & 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $34+.

The Scene

