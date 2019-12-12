The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 12, 2019

The Scene

Performance artist and MacArthur Genius Taylor Mac brings 'Holiday Sauce' to Ann Arbor

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Taylor Mac, aka Judy. - LITTLE FANG
  • Little Fang
  • Taylor Mac, aka Judy.

Taylor Mac is not your run-of-the-mill drag queen.

For the 46-year-old playwright and performance artist, the pageantry is nothing without challenging his audience to consider existing another way, even if it means feeling uncomfortable. Take, for example, the queer prom portion of his 24-hour-long marathon stage show (which sometimes Mac performs over the course of two days to a week; only once did he accomplish it in a single day): A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, during which Mac performs 246 popular songs from 1776 through 2016 across 24 incredible costume changes. For the prom, he asks the audience to respectfully embrace strangers and dance as if it were their prom. The piece, which New York Times critic Wesley Morris called “one of the great experiences” of his life, also earned Mac a MacArthur Genius grant in 2017 and a spot as a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize the same year.

For the holidays, Mac and longtime collaborators Machine Dazzle and Matt Rey have curated a show that boasts Mac’s penchant for the subversive. Holiday Sauce spans all the uncomfortable holiday musings and invites special guests, including Detroit’s Thornetta Davis and Steffanie Christi’an. There will also be a post-show photo booth experience, in which guests can take a portrait with Sexual Consent Santa.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Power Center for the Performing Arts; 121 Fletcher St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-3333; ums.org. Tickets are $35+ and $12-$20 for students.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Taylor Mac’s Holiday Sauce @ Power Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 15, 4 p.m. $35+

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Score! Detroit City FC is officially a pro soccer team Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Dec. 11-17) Read More

  3. Jamon Jordan teaches the hidden Black histories of Detroit Read More

  4. Ferndale’s virtual-reality arcade VR+ Zone is a trip Read More

  5. Calling all loners, all rebels — 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' is coming to Detroit with Pee-wee creator Paul Reubens Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...