Detroit's Corktown shines during 4th annual sprawling Corktown Aglow event
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 1:39 PM
The holidays are sweeping through one of Detroit’s most popular destination neighborhoods a wee bit early this year, thanks to the fourth annual Corktown Aglow
The single-day, family-friendly celebration invites folks to take advantage of discounts and specials offered by Corktown’s independent retailers, restaurants, and bars — with free shuttles to make shopping easier. Kicking off the event is the kids holiday party hosted by Detroit PAL, where tots can hang with Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper, as well as make some holiday crafts and make some photo booth memories. The annual holiday block party, which takes place from 4-10 p.m. near Bagley Street and Trumbull Avenue, will offer free carriage rides, hot cocoa, and marshmallow roasting, as well as the annual tree lighting with Detroit singer Bevlove. Visitors are also encouraged to donate new unwrapped toys, socks, blankets, coats, and sweaters for the annual “Stuff a Cop Car” gift drive, which will provide families in need with winter and holiday essentials.
Event runs from noon-10 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 14, throughout various participating Corktown businesses; corktownaglow.com. Event is free and family-friendly.
