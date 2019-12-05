New art exhibit examines a Detroit 'Neighborhood on the Edge' of change before Ford Motor Co. moves in

click to enlarge Juan Carlos Dueweke-Perez

Longtime Hubbard Richard residents Evelyn Sparks, Vito Valdez, and Betty Kennedy are among those featured in a new photo exhibition about the community.

Detroit’s Hubbard Richard neighborhood is due for even more changes soon. A quarter-century ago, “Matty” Moroun leveled dozens of houses in the community for his Ambassador Bridge. Now, with Ford Motor Co.’s purchase of the nearby former Michigan Central Station, the neighborhood will likely experience an influx of real estate speculators — which could mean many longtime members of the community get pushed out.A new multimedia art exhibition offers a portrait of the community as it is now. Titled, the show is a collaboration between activist and Matrix Theatre Company founder Shaun Nethercott and photographer Carlos Dueweke-Perez, featuring 10 life-sized photos of local residents, who have shared and recorded stories about their community. The installation is part of a city-wide, multi-disciplinary series featuring 22 commissioned exhibitions, performances and events developed by Kresge Artist Fellows.