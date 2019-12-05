The Scene

Thursday, December 5, 2019

The Scene

All that glitters is glitter at the weekend-long Detroit Urban Craft Fair which returns to the Masonic Temple

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge D.I.Y. til you die. - DOUG COOMBE
  • Doug Coombe
  • D.I.Y. til you die.

If idle hands are the devil’s playthings, does that mean the busy hands of the many makers at this year’s Detroit Urban Craft Fair are, like, fleshy little holiday angels?

Sew many crafts, sew little time is the name of the game for Michigan’s longest-running indie craft bazaar. Now in its 14th year, DUCF will welcome thousands of visitors over the weekend-long event, during which more than 100 juried vendors will showcase their handmade wares, including jewelry, clothing, accessories, home decor, bath products, paper goods, children’s items, and edible treats. There will be food available from Delectabowl and Gooseneck Coffee Co., and tunes from DJs Dave Lawson and Eugene Machine. Opening night includes treats, make-and-takes, and handmade name tags. A portion of admission will support local nonprofit Art Road.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6; 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7; and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Masonic Temple; 500 Temple St., Detroit; detroiturbancraftfair.com. Tickets are $10 for opening night and $1 Saturday and Sunday.

