Wednesday, December 4, 2019

'30 Rock' star and man of many hats Judah Friedlander is coming to Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 11:50 AM

Horny. - MATT MISISCO
  • Matt Misisco
  • Horny.

Throughout the entire 138-episode run of NBC’s 30 Rock, the unmotivated, deadpan, and libidinous sketch writer Frank, played by Judah Friedlander, wore a total of 204 trucker hats, each one displaying a label, warning, or instructional message: “Horny,” “Time Travel Agent,” “Wet to Activate,” and “Half Centaur,” to name a few. With 30 Rock behind him, the 50-year-old Friedlander is vying for another title: President of the United States. OK — so, not exactly, but he did challenge POTUS to the presidency in his 2017 stand-up special, America Is the Greatest Country in the United States. For 2019, he’s embarked on the Future President tour, where he leaves no flawed American ideal untouched and points out all the many reasons the USA is No. 1: high obesity, diabetes, and incarceration rates.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $27.

  Staff Pick
    Judah Friedlander: Future President @ Saint Andrew's Hall

    Thu., Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. $27
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

