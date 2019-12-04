'30 Rock' star and man of many hats Judah Friedlander is coming to Detroit

Matt Misisco

Horny.

Throughout the entire 138-episode run of NBC’s, the unmotivated, deadpan, and libidinous sketch writer Frank, played by Judah Friedlander, wore a total of 204 trucker hats , each one displaying a label, warning, or instructional message: “Horny,” “Time Travel Agent,” “Wet to Activate,” and “Half Centaur,” to name a few. Withbehind him, the 50-year-old Friedlander is vying for another title: President of the United States. OK — so, not exactly, but he did challenge POTUS to the presidency in his 2017 stand-up special,. For 2019, he’s embarked on the Future President tour, where he leaves no flawed American ideal untouched and points out all the many reasons the USA is No. 1: high obesity, diabetes, and incarceration rates.

