The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The Scene

Hey, you — Metro Times is seeking 2020 editorial interns

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 3:53 PM

click to enlarge MIMAGEPHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • mimagephotography / Shutterstock

Looking for an opportunity to build your writing portfolio while getting college credit? Then look no further, because Metro Times is currently seeking 2020 editorial interns.

As an editorial intern, you'll have the opportunity to develop your writing skills while gaining newsroom experience. Do you want to pursue music journalism? Investigative reporting? Maybe you're a writer with an interest in metro Detroit's ever-evolving food scene. Or if you're a student looking to create content behind the scenes, there are opportunities for you, too. A Metro Times intern will have the chance to work one-on-one with our staff, meaning you won't be reduced to running errands and stressing about getting our high-maintenance coffee orders correct.

In addition to weekly assignments, you'll have the chance to pitch stories, report on breaking news, transcribe interviews, edit copy, and much more.



A successful candidate possesses the following qualities:

∙ A highly motivated and positive can-do attitude
∙ A penchant for storytelling and content creation
∙ Strong writing skills with a clearly defined voice
∙ Active on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
∙ Experience digging for news stories
∙ Available approximately 10-15 hours per week from September through December to work out of our Midtown Detroit office location

For more information about the internship, please see our FAQs page. Please note, this internship may be applied toward college credit, however, you need not be a college student to apply.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter along with three recent writing examples to internships@metrotimes.com. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Winter Blast returns as free, weekend-long fest in 2020 Read More

  2. Hamtramck's Film Lab to screen Stanley Kubrick films and deranged holiday classics Read More

  3. MOCAD's Robolights Detroit is the perfect backdrop for a twisted holiday photo Read More

  4. Artist John Sims looks at his childhood neighborhood in 'Sorrento: Portrait of a Detroit Block' Read More

  5. Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ is a loving kiss-off to the mobster genre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...