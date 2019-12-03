Detroit's Winter Blast returns as free, weekend-long fest in 2020

Detroit's annual Winter Blast, now in its 15th year, is back — but with some changes.
This year, the fest returns as a one-weekend event. Last year, Winter Blast ballooned to four weekends
, and also dropped its previous $3 ticket fee. This year's festival remains free, however.
2020's Winter Blast (officially billed as The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend presented by Soaring Eagle... whew!) is set for Friday, Feb. 7, though Sunday, Feb. 9, at Campus Martius Park.
"Since the festival's 2006 inception for Super Bowl XL, the event has grown in popularity, experiencing some of its best attendance ever in 2017 and 2018," festival producer Jon Witz said in a statement. "We want to continue this momentum and are excited to return Winter Blast to its original and wildly popular one-weekend format. Condensing all the fun from last year into just one awesome weekend will really pack a punch of winter entertainment, while also helping to drive interest in downtown Detroit businesses."
Winter Blast festivities like ice sculptures, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, and live music will return, as will mainstays like the Winter Slide, zip lines, and free ice skating at the rink at Campus Martius. There will also be skiing and snowboarding demonstrations by Mt. Brighton ski resort, as well as the return of the Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics.
Event hours are 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. More info is at winterblast.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.