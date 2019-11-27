The Scene

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The Scene

'Pulp Fiction' turns 25 with midnight screenings at Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube

Long before filmmaker and unabashed foot fetishist Quentin Tarantino gave us Uma Thurman as the vengeful, slaying samurai babe of Kill Bill Volume 1 & 2, he gave us Thurman’s Mia Wallace — cinema’s cocaine-snorting anti-manic pixie dream girl (and a solid modern-day, go-to Halloween costume). For Tarantino’s iconic neo-noir sophomore effort, 1994’s Academy Award-winning Pulp Fiction, he recruited John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Harvey Keitel, and Tim Roth to join Thurman for a cinematic journey through murder, French hamburgers, Ezekiel 25:17, and the art of the adrenaline shot. Oh, and the film made proper use of “Misirlou” by the late Dick Dale.

Screenings begin at midnight on Friday and Saturday at the Main Art Theatre; 118 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-542-5198; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets are $7.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pulp Fiction @ Main Art Theatre

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 12 a.m. and Sat., Nov. 30, 12 a.m. $7

