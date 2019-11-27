Detroit's 47th annual Noel Night returns to Midtown, once again, with longer hours

click to enlarge Courtesy of event

The holidays are coming, which means one thing: Detroit's beloved Noel Night is just around the corner.



Entering its 47th year, Noel Night — Detroit’s holiday tradition which serves as a neighborhood-wide open house celebration — returns Saturday, Dec. 7, when more than 50,000 visitors are expected to descend on Midtown for caroling, holiday fanfare, and ice sculptures, as well as to do some major damage to holiday wishlists.





isitors are encouraged to utilize free Noel Night shuttles. Lyft is also providing discounted rides to and from the event, which visitors can use by entering the code: NOELNIGHT19. As is the case every year, Noel Night remains free and open to the public.

Last year initiated a new tradition for Noel Night and its visitors — an afternoon and evening schedule. Once again, Noel Night will be split into afternoon and night hours, with businesses, venues, and cultural institutions within Midtown's museum district North of Warren Avenue participating from 1-7 p.m. Those South of Warren Avenue will be taking part in the festivities from 5-10 p.m.The sprawling event will welcome performances by more than 100 acts, including Detroit Actor's Theatre Company, Mosaic Youth Theatre, Erin Zindle and the Ragbirds, Ural Thomas and the Pain, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Ranky Tanky, On the Sun, Etienne Charles, Thornetta Davis, and others.Event favorite, the Ice Scraper Challenge, will return to the DSO's Sosnick Courtyard, and the heart of Noel Night, the Salvation Army Sing-Along, will once again take place at the corner of Cass Avenue and Canfield Street, in WSU's parking lot.Woodward Avenue and the QLine will remain open, and v

An interactive map can be viewed here and a full schedule of events, performances, and activities can be found at NoelNight.org.



