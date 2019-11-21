The Scene

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Boxer Taylor 'Machine Gun' Duerr among those battling at Night of Knockouts at Detroit's Sound Board

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge Taylor Duerr. - COURTESY OF PROMOTER CARLOS LINUS
  • Courtesy of promoter Carlos Linus
  • Taylor Duerr.

While Detroit may most commonly be referred to as Hockeytown, the city is also a punch above the rest thanks to its rich boxing history. Not only is Detroit home to Kronk Gym, where world champions Hilmer Kenty and Boxing Hall of Famer Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns were trained, but it's also home to “The Fist” — the 8,000-pound bronze tribute to Detroit-born heavyweight champion of the world, Joe Louis. So it’s fitting that 13 Michigan fighters will battle it out at MotorCity Casino’s Night of Knockouts XVII for lightweight, welterweight, and junior middleweight titles — including Detroit’s Taylor Duerr, who will go head-to-head with Colombian boxer Neller Obregon for the NABF Light Heavyweight Championship.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Sound Board; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $40+.



Machine Gun Duerr - Trailer from mike ramsdell on Vimeo.


