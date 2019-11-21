Award-winning author Tananarive Due to present Detroit screenings of 'Get Out' and 'Us'

click to enlarge Universal Pictures

Get Out.

In 2017, Jordan Peele, formermember and one half of the Comedy Central comedy sketch duo, redefined the horror genre with his Academy Award-winning directorial debut,. The film drew praise for its combination of classic horror, some of the best plays from the contemporary psychological thriller playbook, and a dash of benevolent racism, and it led to Peele’s follow-up — 2019’s, which finds a family on a nightmarish, unnerving, and totally fucked-up vacation. The Cube will host back-to-back screenings of Peele’s films, which will be annotated by award-winning author Tananarive Due , who teaches a course titled “The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and the Black Horror Aesthetic” online and at UCLA.

