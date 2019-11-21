The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 21, 2019

The Scene

Award-winning author Tananarive Due to present Detroit screenings of 'Get Out' and 'Us'

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:54 AM

click to enlarge Get Out. - UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
  • Get Out.

In 2017, Jordan Peele, former MadTV member and one half of the Comedy Central comedy sketch duo Key & Peele, redefined the horror genre with his Academy Award-winning directorial debut, Get Out. The film drew praise for its combination of classic horror, some of the best plays from the contemporary psychological thriller playbook, and a dash of benevolent racism, and it led to Peele’s follow-up — 2019’s Us, which finds a family on a nightmarish, unnerving, and totally fucked-up vacation. The Cube will host back-to-back screenings of Peele’s films, which will be annotated by award-winning author Tananarive Due, who teaches a course titled “The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and the Black Horror Aesthetic” online and at UCLA.

Screening begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at The Cube; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5100; dso.org. Event is free with RSVP.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us screenings with speaker Tananarive Due @ The Cube

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 6 p.m. Free with RSVP

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Twitter loses it over 'historical flex' after Detroit native posts throwback photo with Rosa Parks Read More

  2. Meet the people helping preserve Detroit’s native dances, the Funk and the Jit Read More

  3. Detroit's 16th annual tree lighting will have some of our favorite things — music, Olympic figure skating, and Santa Claus Read More

  4. Horoscopes (Nov. 20-26) Read More

  5. Boxer Taylor 'Machine Gun' Duerr among those battling at Night of Knockouts at Detroit's Sound Board Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...