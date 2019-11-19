Twitter loses it over 'historical flex' after Detroit native posts throwback photo with Rosa Parks

Well, it's time to add “historical flex” to your vocab arsenal because one West Side Detroit native just broke the internet with a single tweet.
Twitter erupted Tuesday after model and artist Chandler Cosey posted what appeared to be a super casual, totally unassuming throwback photo of himself as a baby, next to a recent photo of the 24-year-old, who now lives in Philadelphia.
Lil Chan vs Big Chan pic.twitter.com/P0BltGh8l6— Chan Cozy (@lovechvn) November 19, 2019
Nigga just dropped a never before seen picture of Rosa Parks like it’s nun https://t.co/O6p6JmUxKs— KEEP IT 99 CAUSE I LIE (@GIs_Keeper) November 19, 2019
This gotta be one of the rarest photos in history.— Kal_El Ra 💎💫 (@KALELthagod) November 19, 2019
So you just going to pretend like Rosa Parks ain’t holding you? https://t.co/lADtkNFx0v— September12th💋 (@MykeshiaFairley) November 19, 2019
He just flexed on all of us like it was nothing https://t.co/QW6CawcJqY— Malanii 👱🏼♀️🥀 (@Malanii_M) November 19, 2019
casually posted up w/ ms rosa parks. what a HISTORICAL flex https://t.co/thaZx6VDca— baby spice (@jxdior) November 19, 2019
That’s really rosa parks holding him. The civil rights era really wasn’t that long ago https://t.co/2G9fOmOvya— Nia 🌼 (@HeyitsNia) November 19, 2019
Any day Rosa Parks is trending outside of Black History Month is a good day! ✊🏾 https://t.co/RUePv6aRBq— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) November 19, 2019
There’s always the possibility that it’s photo shopped, but who honestly has the desire to randomly photoshop Mama parks for clout lmaoo https://t.co/Bqvu9lvcyi— WahidaApplebomb iGottaPutYouOn (@wahidizm) November 19, 2019
Me checking to see if rosa parks is okay after seeing her trending #RosaParks pic.twitter.com/YQNKZh8V1Q— Jamie (@Corithio) November 19, 2019
