The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 15, 2019

The Scene

Susan Okla's art show at UFO Factory is a trip

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SUSAN OKLA
  • Courtesy of Susan Okla

A Susan Okla painting has the ability to transport you. Not to another world or even another time, but somewhere in the very bottom of your gut, just above your genitals, like a Magic School Bus trip through the very things you try to hide but can’t and won’t.

The 25-year-old Southfield native graduated from the College for Creative Studies in 2018 with a bachelor of fine arts. Okla’s images are rife with primal strokes and bold colors, and use the human body marred and overcome by nature as a vessel to explore sexuality, trauma, and fear. For her latest collection of collage-drawings, Okla examines memory and psychoanalysis.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/ufofactorydetroit. Event is free.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The limited-edition Carhartt x Motown line quickly sold out at its Detroit launch party Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Nov. 13-19) Read More

  3. You can make holiday cards on an old-school letterpress in Eastern Market on Friday Read More

  4. The ice rink at Campus Martius is open to the public this month Read More

  5. Detroit artist Beverly Fishman takes a journey inside 'bodyscapes' in 'Fantastic Voyage' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...