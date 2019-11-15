Susan Okla's art show at UFO Factory is a trip

click to enlarge Courtesy of Susan Okla

A Susan Okla painting has the ability to transport you. Not to another world or even another time, but somewhere in the very bottom of your gut, just above your genitals, like a Magic School Bus trip through the very things you try to hide but can’t and won’t.The 25-year-old Southfield native graduated from the College for Creative Studies in 2018 with a bachelor of fine arts. Okla’s images are rife with primal strokes and bold colors, and use the human body marred and overcome by nature as a vessel to explore sexuality, trauma, and fear. For her latest collection of collage-drawings, Okla examines memory and psychoanalysis.