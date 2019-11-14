Thursday, November 14, 2019
You can make holiday cards on an old-school letterpress in Eastern Market on Friday
Staff Pick
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 3:04 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Signal-Return
Signal-Return continues its On Press: Prints for Nonprofits
series, in which local artists create a limited-edition print to promote local nonprofits. The latest edition, which debuts on Friday, pairs Sue Carman-Vian with Alternatives for Girls, Tyanna Buie with the Avalon Village, Ryan Standfest with the Build Institute, Mary Fortuna with the Detroit Food Academy, Hubert Massey with Neighborhood Services Organization, and Charles McGee with the North Rosedale Park Civic Association. Original signed prints will be on sale for $80, with proceeds going toward the nonprofits.
At 6:30 p.m., the annual Holiday Card Jam begins, where you can print five holiday greetings cards on Signal-Return’s old-school printing press for $25. Music and refreshments will be provided.
From 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15; 1345 Division St., Detroit; 313-567-8970; signalreturnpress.org. Admission is free.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Signal-Return, Detroit, letterpress, holiday cards, Image