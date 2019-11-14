The Scene

Thursday, November 14, 2019

You can make holiday cards on an old-school letterpress in Eastern Market on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SIGNAL-RETURN
  • Courtesy of Signal-Return

Signal-Return continues its On Press: Prints for Nonprofits series, in which local artists create a limited-edition print to promote local nonprofits. The latest edition, which debuts on Friday, pairs Sue Carman-Vian with Alternatives for Girls, Tyanna Buie with the Avalon Village, Ryan Standfest with the Build Institute, Mary Fortuna with the Detroit Food Academy, Hubert Massey with Neighborhood Services Organization, and Charles McGee with the North Rosedale Park Civic Association. Original signed prints will be on sale for $80, with proceeds going toward the nonprofits.

At 6:30 p.m., the annual Holiday Card Jam begins, where you can print five holiday greetings cards on Signal-Return’s old-school printing press for $25. Music and refreshments will be provided.

From 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15; 1345 Division St., Detroit; 313-567-8970; signalreturnpress.org. Admission is free.



