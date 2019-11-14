'Stupor,' Detroit's longest-running zine, gets the theater treatment at Ant Hall

click to enlarge Screengrab

Steve Hughes, left, and Alice V. Schneider.

Billed as Detroit’s longest-running zine,is the brainchild of Steve Hughes, who collects stories — “true stories from people Hughes meets, mostly from a barstool, mostly in the Detroit area” — and then collaborates with an artist to bring them to life. The latest issue,, illustrated by Alice V. Schneider, gets a release show at Ant Hall this weekend with a special live staged reading of the stories, with a different actor telling the stories as monologues. Saturday’s show is directed by Kaitlyn Valor Bourque, and features actors Myles De Leeuw, Phil Leslie, Kevin Minor, Jared Scott Morin, Devin Rosni, Tiaja Sabrie, and Rashi Sarwar.

Stupor Presents: Junkyard Farm with Alice Schneider from Steve Hughes on Vimeo.