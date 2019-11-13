The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The Scene

The ice rink at Campus Martius is open to the public this month

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RINK AT CAMPUS MARTIUS PARK
  • Photo Courtesy of the Rink at Campus Martius Park

On Friday, Nov. 22, Campus Martius Park will open up its famous ice skating rink to the public for its 16th season. The official opening is set to take place at 9 p.m., following the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony. After the opening, the Rink will be open daily through Sunday, March 8.

If you can’t wait until the official opening of the Rink, Campus Martius Park is holding a special preview weekend filled with preseason skating from Nov. 15-17. To celebrate the opening of the Rink, the park is giving away free skating admission to the first 100 guests starting at 4 p.m. on the 15. For all guests after the 100 mark, admission is $8 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Nov. 13-19) Read More

  2. The art of the troll: MOCAD's Richard Prince exhibition stirs controversy Read More

  3. DIA's 'Detroit Collects' shows why the Motor City is a treasure trove of Black art Read More

  4. MOCAD hosts Carhartt x Motown launch, Martha and the Vandellas, and 'Showing Up, Showing Out' film premiere Read More

  5. ‘End of the Century’ is a sexy trip Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...