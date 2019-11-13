The ice rink at Campus Martius is open to the public this month

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of the Rink at Campus Martius Park

On Friday, Nov. 22, Campus Martius Park will open up its famous ice skating rink to the public for its 16th season. The official opening is set to take place at 9 p.m., following the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony. After the opening, the Rink will be open daily through Sunday, March 8.If you can’t wait until the official opening of the Rink, Campus Martius Park is holding a special preview weekend filled with preseason skating from Nov. 15-17. To celebrate the opening of the Rink, the park is giving away free skating admission to the first 100 guests starting at 4 p.m. on the 15. For all guests after the 100 mark, admission is $8 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.