Master of the one-liner, Dave Attell heads to Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak

Earlier this year, New York Times writer and Dave Attell punching bag Jason Zinoman declared Attell the “greatest club comic” we’ve got — and New York City’s hardest-working, off-color quick-hitter. The 55-year-old has led a successful career, hosting TV shows like Insomniac With Dave Attell, Dave’s Old Porn, and Comedy Underground, as well as a Netflix series with fellow blue man Jeff Ross called Bumping Mics. He’s described his aging genitalia as “a tent that no one knows how to fold up” and when he takes the stage during the winter, he has been known to refer to himself as someone who looks like they just came to the club to get warm. But the beauty of Attell is that no one is safe. Not cats (they’re a hoarding gateway) nor strippers, Santa, dildos, drunk dads, the Amish, Florida, Spider-Man, Ohio, the cops, music, and probably you — if you find yourself in the front row.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:15 & 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and 6 & 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; 248-542-9900; comedycastle.com. Tickets are $3+.



