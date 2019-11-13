As if! Ann Arbor's State Theatre to screen the best fashion movie of all time, 'Clueless'

The year was 1995. America was totally buggin’ over O.J. Simpson’s ill-fitting glove and reeling over the tragic Oklahoma City bombing, and, to make matters worse, a little dance called the “Macarena” was all the rage. Amid the horror of the aforementioned cultural touchstones was a little movie that almost didn’t happen. Enter Clueless, the groundbreaking teen rom-com that gave us Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, the Beverly Hills shopaholic and total romantic who proves she’s more than just a virgin who can’t drive. The film, which revolves around Cher’s enviable wardrobe and inner-circle, including new girl Tai played by the late Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash as bestie Dionne, and the vampiric, never-aging Paul Rudd as her stepbrother and love interest, Josh. OK — so, it’s only sort of totally weird that Cher and Josh end up together, but by the looks of Pornhub’s most popular searches, the film was ahead of its time. More power to consensual step-sibling love.
Screenings begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at State Theatre; 223 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org/state. Tickets are $10.50 and $8.50 for students and seniors.
