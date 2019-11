MOCAD hosts Carhartt x Motown launch, Martha and the Vandellas, and 'Showing Up, Showing Out' film premiere

click to enlarge Danny Sommerfield

Carhartt WIP x Motown collection.

This event has everything: a film premiere, clothing launch, performance by a legacy artist, and a performance by a future legacy artist. Oh, and it’s free. Carhartt WIP, NTS Radio , andmagazine have come together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown, starting with the premiere, a film about the “past, present, and future of Motown” directed by Margot Bowman and written and narrated bycontributor Imani Mixon . Following the screening, Motown’s own Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will perform, along with 2018 Kresge Fellow and harpist Ahya Simone . The event will also serve as a premiere for the 13-piece Carhartt WIP x Motown collection , which reimagines Motown record covers and classic fits from Motown artists.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.