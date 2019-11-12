The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Scene

MOCAD hosts Carhartt x Motown launch, Martha and the Vandellas, and 'Showing Up, Showing Out' film premiere

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge Carhartt WIP x Motown collection. - DANNY SOMMERFIELD
  • Danny Sommerfield
  • Carhartt WIP x Motown collection.

This event has everything: a film premiere, clothing launch, performance by a legacy artist, and a performance by a future legacy artist. Oh, and it’s free. Carhartt WIP, NTS Radio, and Dazed magazine have come together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown, starting with the premiere Showing Up, Showing Out, a film about the “past, present, and future of Motown” directed by Margot Bowman and written and narrated by Metro Times contributor Imani Mixon. Following the screening, Motown’s own Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will perform, along with 2018 Kresge Fellow and harpist Ahya Simone. The event will also serve as a premiere for the 13-piece Carhartt WIP x Motown collection, which reimagines Motown record covers and classic fits from Motown artists.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Admission is free.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Showing Up, Showing Out premiere, Carhartt WIP x Motown launch with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas and more @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD)

    • Wed., Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The art of the troll: MOCAD's Richard Prince exhibition stirs controversy Read More

  2. 'Pain and Glory' muses on a life lived most fully through art Read More

  3. Detroit's College for Creative Studies to host annual Sexpo with vendors, workshops, and sexual health resources Read More

  4. Horoscopes (Nov. 6-12) Read More

  5. Pepsi can from 1973 washes up on shore at Michigan Native American reservation Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...