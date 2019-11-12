MOCAD hosts Carhartt x Motown launch, Martha and the Vandellas, and 'Showing Up, Showing Out' film premiere

This event has everything: a film premiere, clothing launch, performance by a legacy artist, and a performance by a future legacy artist. Oh, and it’s free. Carhartt WIP, NTS Radio, and Dazed magazine have come together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown, starting with the premiere Showing Up, Showing Out, a film about the “past, present, and future of Motown” directed by Margot Bowman and written and narrated by Metro Times contributor Imani Mixon. Following the screening, Motown’s own Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will perform, along with 2018 Kresge Fellow and harpist Ahya Simone. The event will also serve as a premiere for the 13-piece Carhartt WIP x Motown collection, which reimagines Motown record covers and classic fits from Motown artists.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Admission is free.
