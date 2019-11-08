'Mystery Science Theater 3000' swings through metro Detroit to take jabs at 'Circus of Horrors'

click to enlarge Gary Glover

For 31 years, we’ve been cheering and jeering alongside snarky, shiny, silhouetted robots/cult movie critics Tom Servo and Crow.will embark on its final live tour with the show’s creator and original host, Joel Hodgson. The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will invite Hodgson, MST3K’s robo-critics, and Gypsy — the real brains behind the Satellite of Love — to dive into the 1960 film. While most circuses are in fact horrible, this campy British thriller has everything: plastic surgery, furries, knife-throwing, and gratuitous use of the song “Look for a Star.” The MST3K tour will also visit Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9.

