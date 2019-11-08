The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

The Scene

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' swings through metro Detroit to take jabs at 'Circus of Horrors'

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge GARY GLOVER
  • Gary Glover

For 31 years, we’ve been cheering and jeering alongside snarky, shiny, silhouetted robots/cult movie critics Tom Servo and Crow. Mystery Science Theater 3000 will embark on its final live tour with the show’s creator and original host, Joel Hodgson. The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will invite Hodgson, MST3K’s robo-critics, and Gypsy — the real brains behind the Satellite of Love — to dive into the 1960 film Circus of Horrors. While most circuses are in fact horrible, this campy British thriller has everything: plastic surgery, furries, knife-throwing, and gratuitous use of the song “Look for a Star.” The MST3K tour will also visit Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Capitol Theatre; 140 E. Second St., Flint; 810-237-7333; thewhiting.org. Tickets are $31+.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour @ The Capitol Theatre

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 6 p.m. $31+

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The art of the troll: MOCAD's Richard Prince exhibition stirs controversy Read More

  2. Detroit's Senate Theater to host 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' screening and Q&A with actor Ray Wise Read More

  3. Flint doctor who dragged the Flint Water Crisis into the spotlight visits Detroit in support of her revealing book, 'What the Eyes Don't See' Read More

  4. Horoscopes (Nov. 6-12) Read More

  5. Pepsi can from 1973 washes up on shore at Michigan Native American reservation Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...