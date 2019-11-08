Detroit's College for Creative Studies to host annual Sexpo with vendors, workshops, and sexual health resources

click to enlarge Courtesy of Boylesque

Sex Education has come a long way since the days of awkward “the birds and the bees” chats with ill-equipped gym teachers.Entering the conversation, once again, is the College for Creative Studies’ annual celebration of enthusiastic consent, gender identity, body positivity, and physical and emotional health. The single-evening sexpo will host an array of vendors and workshops, as well as performances and an art show. Wayne County Safe, which specializes in sexual assault counseling, and support and consent educators Hollaback will be on-site offering resources, as will LGBTea+Cookies, men’s peer practice group EMBAC , and the Department of Health, which will offer HIV testing. Sophia Von Stardust will lead a burlesque workshop, and Ypsilanti-based drag troupe Boylesque will return to host sex-ed drag bingo. The sexpo afterparty will take place at PizzaPlex in Southwest, where haireoke host Cole Davis will wig out.

