Flint doctor who dragged the Flint Water Crisis into the spotlight visits Detroit in support of her revealing book, 'What the Eyes Don't See'

The city of Flint has been without clean water since 2014.It wasn't until 2015 that author, pediatrician, and medical researcher Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha discovered elevated lead levels in infants and children while serving as a program director at Hurly Children's Hospital. Through her research, she was able to link the increased lead levels to the city of Flint's decision to temporarily switch from Detroit's water system, which they had been using for half a century, to the Flint River in an attempt to cut costs until a new pipeline to the Great Lakes could be constructed.The Detroit Writing Room will host Dr. Hanna-Attisha on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a book talk and signing, in support of her 2018 book,Described byas “a clarion call to live a life of purpose,”chronicles Hanna-Attisha's dogged efforts to alert the government of the severity of the water crisis and the urgency and activism needed to respond, repair, and rebuild.Tickets for the event are $10 and will benefit the Flint Kids Fund , which aids children impacted by the water crisis. Copies of Dr. Hanna-Attisha's book will be available for purchase and a portion of sales will also support the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. Tickets can be purchased by visiting detroitwritingroom.com

