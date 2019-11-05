The Scene

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Keep calm and Unagi — 'Friends' Thanksgiving episodes are coming to metro Detroit theaters

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube

It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just around the corner — and it will likely be here long before Twitter is able to crack the case on Friends star Jennifer Aniston's cocaine-or-sticker phone photo.

What is even harder to believe is the fact that it's been 25 years since Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey spent their first of many haphazard Thanksgiving dinners together in a spacious Manhattan apartment no waitress and working chef could possibly afford.

As part of a special two-day screening event in honor of the sitcoms, Fathom Events will bring all eight Friends Thanksgiving-themed episodes to more than 700 theaters nationwide, including three metro Detroit locations.



AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights , Emagine Canton 18+ EMAX, and  Phoenix Theatre Laurel Park Place in Livonia will host 7 p.m. screenings on Sunday, Nov. 24, and will include the following episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away,” “The One With the List,” “The One With the Football,” and “The One With All the Thanksgivings.”

Monday, Nov. 25, will offer two screenings beginning at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will feature “The One Where Ross Gets High,” “The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs,” “The One With Rachel's Older Sister,” and “The One With the Late Thanksgiving.”

NBC's Friends, which has been exclusively available on Netflix since 2015, will leave the streaming service in 2020 because just stab us in the friggin' heart already. Earlier this year, HBO Max purchased the sitcom's five-year streaming rights for $425 million. The subscription service will cost $15 a month and is expected to launch in May.

Tickets to the Friends-giving screenings are $12.50 for adults and can be purchased at fathomevents.com.



