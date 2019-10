'Washington Post' editor Steve Luxenberg brings history of Plessy v. Ferguson to Detroit Public Library

click to enlarge Josh Luxenberg

In Steve Luxenberg’s latest book, the award-winning author and associate editor atexamines the landmark 1896 case which led to the implementation of oppressive Jim Crow legislation. Described byas an “elegant history” of the country’s path from emancipation to segregation,is a celebrated work that, in its earliest stages, earned the 2016 J. Anthony Lukas Award for excellence in nonfiction follows the critical acclaim of Luxenberg’s first book,, which was honored as the 2013-2014 Great Michigan Read.