Wednesday, October 30, 2019

'Washington Post' editor Steve Luxenberg brings history of Plessy v. Ferguson to Detroit Public Library

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 5:16 PM

JOSH LUXENBERG
  • Josh Luxenberg
In Steve Luxenberg’s latest book, the award-winning author and associate editor at The Washington Post examines the landmark 1896 case which led to the implementation of oppressive Jim Crow legislation. Described by The New York Times as an “elegant history” of the country’s path from emancipation to segregation, Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation is a celebrated work that, in its earliest stages, earned the 2016 J. Anthony Lukas Award for excellence in nonfiction. Separate follows the critical acclaim of Luxenberg’s first book, Annie’s Ghosts: A Journey Into a Family Secret, which was honored as the 2013-2014 Great Michigan Read.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Detroit Public Library — Main Branch; 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-481-1300; detroitpubliclibrary.org. Event is free.

