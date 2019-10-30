The Joffrey Ballet goes to outer space and beyond at the Detroit Opera House

click to enlarge Courtesy of MOT

The Michigan Opera Theatre presents Chicago’s renowned Joffrey Ballet company performing, which features works by Liam Scarlett, Nicolás Blanc, and Alexander Ekman, three of Europe’s most in-demand choreographers.While the musical may be classical, the themes are out of this world. For Blanc’s title piece, dancers move to the music of electronic music composer Mason Bates, traveling through six different backdrops, including the bottom of the ocean to outer space (the music even incorporates original recordings from NASA’s original 1969 moon landing). It’s the company’s first performance at the Detroit Opera House since 2014.