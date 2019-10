Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will do BFF things at Detroit's Fox Theatre and we're not worthy

click to enlarge Courtesy of 313presents

#BFFGoals Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

The term “iconic duo” does little justice to the most beautiful, perfect, and pure feminist friendship in Hollywood and beyond. As eccentric divorcees and vibrator entrepreneurs on-screen, and prolific feminists and legendary besties off-screen, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s friendship is a goddamn fairy-tale. The stars of the beloved Netflix comedyhave decided to partake in a moderated conversation with Mitch Albom in Tomlin’s hometown. Tomlin, a Cass Tech grad and Wayne State alumnus, first met activist and actress Fonda on the set of the 1980 workplace comedy. They’ve pretty much been BFFs ever since.Not only do they support each other’s creative endeavors, they’ve got each other’s back for real: Fonda added to her arrest record when she was arrested twice this month for peacefully protesting on the steps of Capitol Hill , demanding immediate action from the U.S. government to work to combat the climate crisis, as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays” civil disobedience campaign. Meanwhile, we will literally never forget when Tomlin showed up to a premiere holding Fonda’s hand and holding a clutch plastered with Fonda’s many mugshots . Lily, you’re gonna need a bigger bag.

