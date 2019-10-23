Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will do BFF things at Detroit's Fox Theatre and we're not worthy

The term “iconic duo” does little justice to the most beautiful, perfect, and pure feminist friendship in Hollywood and beyond. As eccentric divorcees and vibrator entrepreneurs on-screen, and prolific feminists and legendary besties off-screen, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s friendship is a goddamn fairy-tale. The stars of the beloved Netflix comedyGrace and Frankie have decided to partake in a moderated conversation with Mitch Albom in Tomlin’s hometown. Tomlin, a Cass Tech grad and Wayne State alumnus, first met activist and actress Fonda on the set of the 1980 workplace comedy Nine to Five. They’ve pretty much been BFFs ever since.