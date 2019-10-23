The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The Scene

Jack White and Alice Cooper join Kirk Gibson to raise money for Parkinson's at Detroit's Shinola Hotel

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Kirk Gibson. - COURTESY OF FOX SPORTS DETROIT
  • Courtesy of Fox Sports Detroit
  • Kirk Gibson.

OK — if we were to tell you that hometown heathen Alice Cooper and Detroit’s very own patron saint of guitar music Jack White were in a room together on Devil’s Night in the Motor City, it would be safe to assume it was for a satanic music collab, likely involving bats and a phonograph. While both Cooper and White will, in fact, be making a hometown visit on Devil’s Night, it’s got nothing to do with the devil and everything to do with a Tiger.

The fundraiser, which is billed as an intimate evening, will benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, which aims to support research and outreach. Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, will participate in the evening’s moderated conversation with WDET’s Ann Delisi. The event will offer a silent auction, which includes items such as a Third Man Records limited edition turntable signed by Jack White, a cooking class and dinner with San Morello Chef Andrew Carmellini, and the coveted prize: the opportunity to take on Cooper and Gibson in a ping-pong match. Costumes are encouraged.



Event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Shinola Hotel; 1435 Farmer St., Detroit; kirkgibsonfoundation.org. Tickets are $350.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's creepy Eloise asylum is now open for tours, could become a paranormal-themed hotel Read More

  2. YpsiGlow turns Downtown Ypsilanti into an illuminated wonderland Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Oct. 23-29) Read More

  4. Under new management, Detroit's Discount Candles is blazing a new chapter Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Oct. 16-22) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...