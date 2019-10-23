Jack White and Alice Cooper join Kirk Gibson to raise money for Parkinson's at Detroit's Shinola Hotel

click to enlarge Courtesy of Fox Sports Detroit

Kirk Gibson.

OK — if we were to tell you that hometown heathen Alice Cooper and Detroit’s very own patron saint of guitar music Jack White were in a room together on Devil’s Night in the Motor City, it would be safe to assume it was for a satanic music collab, likely involving bats and a phonograph. While both Cooper and White will, in fact, be making a hometown visit on Devil’s Night, it’s got nothing to do with the devil and everything to do with a Tiger.



The fundraiser, which is billed as an intimate evening, will benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, which aims to support research and outreach. Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, will participate in the evening’s moderated conversation with WDET’s Ann Delisi. The event will offer a silent auction, which includes items such as a Third Man Records limited edition turntable signed by Jack White, a cooking class and dinner with San Morello Chef Andrew Carmellini, and the coveted prize: the opportunity to take on Cooper and Gibson in a ping-pong match. Costumes are encouraged.



