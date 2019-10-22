The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

The Scene

YpsiGlow turns Downtown Ypsilanti into an illuminated wonderland

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF YPSIGLOW
  • Courtesy of YpsiGlow

All that glitters is not always gold, but it certainly glows. Returning for its fourth year is YpsiGlow — the free event that turns downtown Ypsilanti into a radiant fantasyland celebrating creativity and community. Produced by the organizers of popular Ann Arbor-based festivals FestiFools and FoolMoon, YpsiGlow invites festival-goers and Ypsilanti businesses to glow up by creating illuminating installations, performances, costumes, and window displays for an immersive and otherworldly evening of music, art, dancing, and more. The event is all ages and abilities, and all are welcome to participate; if it glows, it goes.

Event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at N. Washington St., Ypsilanti (Between Pearl Street and Michigan Avenue); wonderfoolproductions.org. Event is free and open to the public.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    YpsiGlow @ Downtown Ypsilanti

    • Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Free

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's creepy Eloise asylum is now open for tours, could become a paranormal-themed hotel Read More

  2. 'Zombieland 2: Double Tap' sticks to its guns Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Oct. 16-22) Read More

  4. 'Gemini Man' is double trouble Read More

  5. A Detroit Symphony Orchestra ensemble will perform music inspired by Scott Hocking's 'Barnboat' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...