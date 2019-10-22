YpsiGlow turns Downtown Ypsilanti into an illuminated wonderland

click to enlarge Courtesy of YpsiGlow

All that glitters is not always gold, but it certainly glows. Returning for its fourth year is YpsiGlow — the free event that turns downtown Ypsilanti into a radiant fantasyland celebrating creativity and community. Produced by the organizers of popular Ann Arbor-based festivals FestiFools and FoolMoon, YpsiGlow invites festival-goers and Ypsilanti businesses to glow up by creating illuminating installations, performances, costumes, and window displays for an immersive and otherworldly evening of music, art, dancing, and more. The event is all ages and abilities, and all are welcome to participate; if it glows, it goes.



Event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at N. Washington St., Ypsilanti (Between Pearl Street and Michigan Avenue); wonderfoolproductions.org. Event is free and open to the public.



