Thursday, October 17, 2019
Art on Tap: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ returns to Flint Institute of Arts
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 8:58 AM
How about art, booze, and barbecue? The 12th Annual Art on Tap: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ event offers a selection of craft beers and bourbons under two large enclosed tents with blues performed by the Reichlin Small Group. There will also be a vintage camper photo booth from Gypsy Girls Caravan, art demonstrations, games, a barbecue buffet (with vegetarian options), and doughnut bar. It’s all for a good cause: funds raised go toward covering bus transportation and art materials for elementary and secondary students participating in FIA education programs.
Early access starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18; main event runs from 7-10 p.m. at FIA, 1120 E. Kearsley St., Flint; 810-234-1695; flintarts.org. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door for main event, $50 in advance and $55 at the door for early access, and $25 for designated drivers.
