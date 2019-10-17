Art on Tap: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ returns to Flint Institute of Arts

click to enlarge Courtesy of FIA

How about art, booze, and barbecue? The 12th Annual Art on Tap: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ event offers a selection of craft beers and bourbons under two large enclosed tents with blues performed by the Reichlin Small Group. There will also be a vintage camper photo booth from Gypsy Girls Caravan, art demonstrations, games, a barbecue buffet (with vegetarian options), and doughnut bar. It’s all for a good cause: funds raised go toward covering bus transportation and art materials for elementary and secondary students participating in FIA education programs.