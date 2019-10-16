SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

A Detroit Symphony Orchestra ensemble will perform music inspired by Scott Hocking's 'Barnboat'

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge "Celestial Ship of the North (Emergency Ark) aka The Barnboat," by Detroit artist Scott Hocking. - IMAGE COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND DAVID KLEIN GALLERY
  • Image courtesy of the artist and David Klein Gallery
  • "Celestial Ship of the North (Emergency Ark) aka The Barnboat," by Detroit artist Scott Hocking.

Curated by Steve Panton, who helms Essay’d, a publication of essays about contemporary Detroit artists, Art @ the Max VI brings those works to life with an art exhibition and a musical performance. Thursday’s opening reception features work by Ash Arder, Rose DeSloover, Megan Heeres, Scott Hocking, Mel Rosas, David Rubello, Robert Sestok, and Graem Whyte, and a DSO ensemble will perform an original piece inspired by Hocking’s “Celestial Ship of the North (Emergency Ark) aka The Barnboat,” featuring musicians Joe Becker, Andrés Pichardo-Rosenthal, and David LeDoux.

Starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (William Davidson Atrium); 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org. Event is free.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Oct. 9-15) Read More

  2. 20 years ago, what is now Theatre Bizarre got kicked out of the Russell Industrial Center — today, it’s Detroit’s biggest freak show Read More

  3. Detroit artist Sydney James is set to debut her first solo show Read More

  4. Author Ann Patchett to visit Ann Arbor with latest book, 'The Dutch House' Read More

  5. Detroit's Third Man Records to host 'Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement' screening and Q&A Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...