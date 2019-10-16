Wednesday, October 16, 2019
A Detroit Symphony Orchestra ensemble will perform music inspired by Scott Hocking's 'Barnboat'
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 4:39 PM
Image courtesy of the artist and David Klein Gallery
"Celestial Ship of the North (Emergency Ark) aka The Barnboat," by Detroit artist Scott Hocking.
Curated by Steve Panton, who helms Essay’d
, a publication of essays about contemporary Detroit artists, Art @ the Max VI brings those works to life with an art exhibition and a musical performance. Thursday’s opening reception features work by Ash Arder, Rose DeSloover, Megan Heeres, Scott Hocking, Mel Rosas, David Rubello, Robert Sestok, and Graem Whyte, and a DSO ensemble will perform an original piece inspired by Hocking’s “Celestial Ship of the North (Emergency Ark) aka The Barnboat,” featuring musicians Joe Becker, Andrés Pichardo-Rosenthal, and David LeDoux.
Starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (William Davidson Atrium); 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org. Event is free.
