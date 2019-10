Perfect your pelvic thrust before 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening and shadowcast at Michigan Theater

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox

We just took a DNA test, turns out we’re 100 percent a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania , filled with antici... pation because Halloween means one thing: It’sseason.The campy 1975 film starring Tim Curry as the ravishing Dr. Frank N. Furter , Susan Sarandon as Janet ( dammit! ) Weiss, and babely boyfriend Brad Majors played by Barry Bostwick broke the mold as a hypersexual sci-fi musical that has gone on to touch (, has it) the beautiful pervs and prudes of the world — becoming a cult phenomenon along the way. Fan rituals will be in full effect, as will the resident Michigan Theater RHPS shadowcast team, the Leather Medusas, who will act out the scenes on stage with the film playing behind them.

