Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Perfect your pelvic thrust before 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening and shadowcast at Michigan Theater

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge 20TH CENTURY FOX
  • 20th Century Fox

We just took a DNA test, turns out we’re 100 percent a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania, filled with antici... pation because Halloween means one thing: It’s Rocky Horror Picture Show season.

The campy 1975 film starring Tim Curry as the ravishing Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet (dammit!) Weiss, and babely boyfriend Brad Majors played by Barry Bostwick broke the mold as a hypersexual sci-fi musical that has gone on to touch (oh, has it touched) the beautiful pervs and prudes of the world — becoming a cult phenomenon along the way. Fan rituals will be in full effect, as will the resident Michigan Theater RHPS shadowcast team, the Leather Medusas, who will act out the scenes on stage with the film playing behind them.

Screening begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org; Tickets are $8.50-$10.50 and prohibited items include: Rice, confetti, water guns, candles or lighters, whole rolls of toilet paper, hot dogs, and prunes.



  • Staff Pick
    The Rocky Horror Picture Show with shadowcast by the Leather Medusas @ Michigan Theater

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 10 p.m. $8.50-$10.50

