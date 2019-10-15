Perfect your pelvic thrust before 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening and shadowcast at Michigan Theater

The campy 1975 film starring Tim Curry as the ravishing Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet (dammit!) Weiss, and babely boyfriend Brad Majors played by Barry Bostwick broke the mold as a hypersexual sci-fi musical that has gone on to touch (oh, has it touched) the beautiful pervs and prudes of the world — becoming a cult phenomenon along the way. Fan rituals will be in full effect, as will the resident Michigan Theater RHPS shadowcast team, the Leather Medusas, who will act out the scenes on stage with the film playing behind them.
Screening begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org; Tickets are $8.50-$10.50 and prohibited items include: Rice, confetti, water guns, candles or lighters, whole rolls of toilet paper, hot dogs, and prunes.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.