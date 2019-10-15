SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

The Scene

Email
Print
Share
Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Oct. 9-15) Read More

  2. 20 years ago, what is now Theatre Bizarre got kicked out of the Russell Industrial Center — today, it’s Detroit’s biggest freak show Read More

  3. Detroit artist Sydney James is set to debut her first solo show Read More

  4. Author Ann Patchett to visit Ann Arbor with latest book, 'The Dutch House' Read More

  5. Detroit's Third Man Records to host 'Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement' screening and Q&A Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...