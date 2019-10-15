Shuck Yeah! runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $30 in advance, $50 at the door. More information is available at mtshuckyeah.com.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.