Historian Ibram X Kendi to bring latest book, 'How to Be an Antiracist' to Detroit's Wright Museum

click to enlarge Jeff Watts

Ibram X Kendi.

“The opposite of ‘racist’ isn’t ‘not’ racist,” explains Ibram X Kendi, Ph.D., abestselling author, historian, 2019 Guggenheim fellow , and founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Cente r in Washington, D.C. His latest memoir,poses a vision of an antiracist society and how to achieve it. Through his own relationships and experiences, as well as through history, law, and science, Kendi delivers a compelling and easily digestible examination of what it means to be an antiracist and how it can reshape the bigger picture. The youngest writer to win the National Book Award for nonfiction for 2016’s, Kendi will be joined by Stephen Ward, Ph.D. and associate professor in Afroamerican and African studies at University of Michigan. A Q&A and book signing will follow the conversation.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.