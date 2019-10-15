SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Historian Ibram X Kendi to bring latest book, 'How to Be an Antiracist' to Detroit's Wright Museum

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Ibram X Kendi. - JEFF WATTS
  • Jeff Watts
  • Ibram X Kendi.

“The opposite of ‘racist’ isn’t ‘not’ racist,” explains Ibram X Kendi, Ph.D., a New York Times bestselling author, historian, 2019 Guggenheim fellow, and founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center in Washington, D.C. His latest memoir, How to Be an Antiracist, poses a vision of an antiracist society and how to achieve it. Through his own relationships and experiences, as well as through history, law, and science, Kendi delivers a compelling and easily digestible examination of what it means to be an antiracist and how it can reshape the bigger picture. The youngest writer to win the National Book Award for nonfiction for 2016’s Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Kendi will be joined by Stephen Ward, Ph.D. and associate professor in Afroamerican and African studies at University of Michigan. A Q&A and book signing will follow the conversation.

Event is from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Charles H. Wright Museum; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org. Event is free and open to the public.


Related Locations

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    How To Be An Antiracist: Lecture and Q&A featuring Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D. @ Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

    • Tue., Oct. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Free

