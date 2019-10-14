Harry Potter-themed Wizard Fest is coming to Ferndale's Magic Bag 

Get in Mr. Weasley's bewitched car loser, we're going to Wizard Fest!
If your idea of a good time is downing butterbeer and chomping on Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans while hopping around like a chocolate frog under a ceiling of floating candles and friendly poltergeists, the Magic Bag has gotchu. Whether you're a Slyth, Gryff, Huff, or Rave, there will be room for everyone at this action-packed event that will include trivia, a witchy dance party, specialty drinks, and DJs spinning R&B and hip-hop hits from the 1990s and 2000s, along with songs from the Harry Potter films. The night will end with a costume contest where you can display your best take on Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy, or Lavender Brown to bring the whole fictional world to life.
Even if Harry Potter fans might not have much else in common, the books provide an alternate reality that sometimes feels more real to us than this dystopian madness we all currently live in — as well as insight into it. Potterheads who need to blow off some steam can skip Divination class, enter the Magic Bag's address into their Marauder's Map, and come shake off the dementors at this magical event.
Wizard Fest: A Harry Potter-Themed Dance Party will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $15+.
