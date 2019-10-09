SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

WWE's Jake 'The Snake' Roberts slithers through Detroit with stories beyond the ring

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM

Long before Britney Spears got sexy with a big ol’ snake during her 2001 MTV VMA’s performance and, well, probably before the implementation of strict animal welfare laws, one man served as the reigning prince of pythons. That would be WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who famously battled many wrestling greats with moves, schtick, and snakes. Like, seriously. Roberts let a real King Cobra bite “Macho Man” Randy Savage in 1991, and it’s still one of the most talked-about moments in the WWE. Anyway, although Roberts has since retired from the ring, the 64-year-old cancer survivor, recovered addict, and motivational speaker is taking his comedy and storytelling on the road.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; facebook.com/marblebardetroit. Tickets are $15+.




