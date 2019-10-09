MOCAD's annual gala returns with art auction and 'electric fantasy' theme

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of artist and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York
-
Digital chromogenic print on matter paper. Work: 77 x 58 in (195.58 x 147.32 cm). Frame: 80 x 66 x 2 in (203.2 x 167.64 x 5.08 cm). Printed in 2018.
MOCAD’s annual gala and art auction raises funds in support of the museum’s Department of Education and Public Programs, which provides arts education opportunities for Detroit youth.
The night of festivities includes dinner from Bacco, “molecular cocktails” by Glyph, entertainment from Claude Young, and an auction curated by MOCAD executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder and the museum’s Susanne Feld Hilberry senior curator, Larry Ossei-Mensah. It includes works by national and local artists like Kehinde Wiley, Kenny Irwin, Jr., Mario Moore, Cleon Peterson, Rashaun Rucker, Tylonn Sawyer, Robert Sestok, Sydney James, and more.
“Electric fantasy” attire encouraged. You can view artwork for auction at paddle8.com/auction/mocad
. Bidding closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
From 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets start at $1,000.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.