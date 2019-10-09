SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The Scene

MOCAD's annual gala returns with art auction and 'electric fantasy' theme

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Digital chromogenic print on matter paper. - Work: 77 x 58 in (195.58 x 147.32 cm). - Frame: 80 x 66 x 2 in (203.2 x 167.64 x 5.08 cm). - Printed in 2018. - COURTESY OF ARTIST AND PAULA COOPER GALLERY, NEW YORK
  • Courtesy of artist and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York
  • Digital chromogenic print on matter paper. Work: 77 x 58 in (195.58 x 147.32 cm). Frame: 80 x 66 x 2 in (203.2 x 167.64 x 5.08 cm). Printed in 2018.

MOCAD’s annual gala and art auction raises funds in support of the museum’s Department of Education and Public Programs, which provides arts education opportunities for Detroit youth.

The night of festivities includes dinner from Bacco, “molecular cocktails” by Glyph, entertainment from Claude Young, and an auction curated by MOCAD executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder and the museum’s Susanne Feld Hilberry senior curator, Larry Ossei-Mensah. It includes works by national and local artists like Kehinde Wiley, Kenny Irwin, Jr., Mario Moore, Cleon Peterson, Rashaun Rucker, Tylonn Sawyer, Robert Sestok, Sydney James, and more.

“Electric fantasy” attire encouraged. You can view artwork for auction at paddle8.com/auction/mocad. Bidding closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

From 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at MOCAD; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org. Tickets start at $1,000.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    MOCAD's (Lucky) 13th Annual Gala + Benefit Art Auction @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

    • Fri., Oct. 11, 6 p.m. $1,000+
    • Buy Tickets

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 20 years ago, what is now Theatre Bizarre got kicked out of the Russell Industrial Center — today, it’s Detroit’s biggest freak show Read More

  2. 'SNL' sad boy Pete Davidson will do something at Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Oct. 9-15) Read More

  4. 'The Voice' couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fought over Flint singer Read More

  5. Detroit artist Sydney James is set to debut her first solo show Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...