Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Enlightened Soul Expo brings holistic healers and vendors to Southfield
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 12:54 PM
Courtesy of Enlightened Soul Expo
For the first time, Michigan’s “largest indoor holistic-psychic event”
is relocating to Oakland County from its usual circuit in the Ann Arbor area. The event features approximately 120 vendors selling items like aura photographs, crystals, essential oils, and more. There will also be more than 30 psychic readers, including tarot card readers, palm readers, astrologists, mediums, and more. The expo will have eight food vendors, including vegan dishes from Treehouse Deli, Healthy Smoothie Bar, Dandelion Wild Café, Scratch Sweet Shop, Bear Claw Coffee Shop, Peace, Love & Tacos, Alani’s Soul Kitchen comfort food, and more.
From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; enlightenedsoulexpo.com. Tickets are $11.
