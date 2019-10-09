Enlightened Soul Expo brings holistic healers and vendors to Southfield

click to enlarge Courtesy of Enlightened Soul Expo

For the first time, Michigan’s “largest indoor holistic-psychic event” is relocating to Oakland County from its usual circuit in the Ann Arbor area. The event features approximately 120 vendors selling items like aura photographs, crystals, essential oils, and more. There will also be more than 30 psychic readers, including tarot card readers, palm readers, astrologists, mediums, and more. The expo will have eight food vendors, including vegan dishes from Treehouse Deli, Healthy Smoothie Bar, Dandelion Wild Café, Scratch Sweet Shop, Bear Claw Coffee Shop, Peace, Love & Tacos, Alani’s Soul Kitchen comfort food, and more.

