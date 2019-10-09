Detroit's Third Man Records to host 'Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement' screening and Q&A

click to enlarge Courtesy of Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement [in Washington D.C.]

Henry Rollins pointing.

Part archival project, part documentary film, and part portrait of a national conversation of rebellion, rock ’n’ roll, and sociopolitical participation,explores 1976-1983 D.C. through recently unearthed Super-8 film and commentary from the people who lived it: Henry Rollins, S.O.A., Bad Brains, the Slickee Boys, and Black Market Baby. A conversation with filmmaker James June Schneider, Jeff Nelson (Dischord Records/Minor Threat), Tesco Vee of the Meatmen, and Andy Wendler of Necros will follow a screening of the documentary.

