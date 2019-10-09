SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Detroit's Third Man Records to host 'Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement' screening and Q&A

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Henry Rollins pointing. - COURTESY OF PUNK THE CAPITAL: BUILDING A SOUND MOVEMENT [IN WASHINGTON D.C.]
  • Courtesy of Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement [in Washington D.C.]
  • Henry Rollins pointing.

Part archival project, part documentary film, and part portrait of a national conversation of rebellion, rock ’n’ roll, and sociopolitical participation, Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement [in Washington D.C.] explores 1976-1983 D.C. through recently unearthed Super-8 film and commentary from the people who lived it: Henry Rollins, S.O.A., Bad Brains, the Slickee Boys, and Black Market Baby. A conversation with filmmaker James June Schneider, Jeff Nelson (Dischord Records/Minor Threat), Tesco Vee of the Meatmen, and Andy Wendler of Necros will follow a screening of the documentary.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., screening begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanstore.com. Tickets are $8.




