Detroit Art Book Fair returns to Trinosophes with dozens of independent writers and publishers

Since 2013, the annual Detroit Art Book Fair has provided a platform for dozens of independent publishers, artists, and writers a platform to display and sell their books, zines, and prints to those looking to avoid the Amazon trap or big-box store fatigue. The two-day festival features more than 4o exhibitors from throughout the Midwest and beyond, including Maamoul Press, which aims to uplift work from marginalized communities; Flint Magazine; Toronto-based Colour Code Printing; Darkroom Detroit; Chicago-bred Soberscove Press; 826michigan + Detroit Robot Factory; Grand Rapids’ Issue Press; and Wayne State University Press.
Event begins at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Trinosophes; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-778-9258; detroitartbookfair.com. Event is free.
