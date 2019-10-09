SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Detroit Art Book Fair returns to Trinosophes with dozens of independent writers and publishers

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 11:50 AM

  • Maamoul Press


Since 2013, the annual Detroit Art Book Fair has provided a platform for dozens of independent publishers, artists, and writers a platform to display and sell their books, zines, and prints to those looking to avoid the Amazon trap or big-box store fatigue. The two-day festival features more than 4o exhibitors from throughout the Midwest and beyond, including Maamoul Press, which aims to uplift work from marginalized communities; Flint Magazine; Toronto-based Colour Code Printing; Darkroom Detroit; Chicago-bred Soberscove Press; 826michigan + Detroit Robot Factory; Grand Rapids’ Issue Press; and Wayne State University Press.

Event begins at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13, at Trinosophes; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-778-9258; detroitartbookfair.com. Event is free.



