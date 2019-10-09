SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Break out the tissues, 'Rent' returns to Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge AMY BOYLE
  • Amy Boyle

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 525,600 (x 23) minutes since a little-known composer unleashed one of the most influential musicals in the history of American theater.

Celebrating more than two decades, Jonathan Larson’s Rent continues to preach love, diversity, and creativity in spite of circumstance. The rock opera has scored a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards and has received the Hollywood treatment with a 2005 film starring Rosario Dawson — and now, a stunning 20th anniversary production. Described as a “re-imagining of Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème,” Rent tracks one year in the lives of seven New York City artists and dreamers struggling to live life as their truest selves during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and 2 & 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3200; 313presents.com. Tickets are $35+.



