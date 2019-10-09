Break out the tissues, 'Rent' returns to Detroit

click to enlarge Amy Boyle

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 525,600 (x 23) minutes since a little-known composer unleashed one of the most influential musicals in the history of American theater.Celebrating more than two decades, Jonathan Larson’scontinues to preach love, diversity, and creativity in spite of circumstance. The rock opera has scored a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards and has received the Hollywood treatment with a 2005 film starring Rosario Dawson — and now, a stunning 20th anniversary production. Described as a “re-imagining of Giacomo Puccini’s opera,”tracks one year in the lives of seven New York City artists and dreamers struggling to live life as their truest selves during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

